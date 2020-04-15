Touch PR wins slew of beauty and fashion accounts

Touch PR & Events has bagged five new wins in the beauty and fashion industry, namely luxury brand Bvlgari, retailer Guardian Health and Beauty, skincare brands Caudalie and Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, and cosmetic brand Milani. In a statement to Marketing, Eileen Wee, founder and managing director of Touch PR & Events, said the length of appointment for the accounts were mostly six to 12 months each, with majority being a year's appointment. She added that the accounts won are for the Singapore market, with Milani's win for both Singapore and Malaysia.

According to Wee, work for all its newly-won accounts is already ongoing, while Milani's work for the Singapore market will roll out in mid-May. She added that the agency pitched for some accounts as early as December last year, and there were also accounts which it was originally working with on a project basis, but has decided to commit to a retainer partnership this year. Wee declined to comment on which accounts held pitches, the value of the accounts won, and the incumbents of the accounts.

Launched in 2007 in Singapore, Touch PR expanded into Malaysia and Thailand 2018 and 2019 respectively. "As we continue to build a solid portfolio in Singapore, Touch PR is also growing its global footprint with dedicated teams in Malaysia and Thailand, and a strong affiliate network in Indonesia and other SEA countries," Wee said. Touch PR works with beauty brands in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand including Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, FOREO, KENZO Parfums, Supergoop and FMCG brands under Unilever such as Lux Luminique, Lifebuoy and Dove.

